ORDINANCE 2626 SUMMARY

On October 21, 2019, the City of Gardner, Kansas, passed Ordinance 2626, an Ordinance of the City of Gardner, Kansas, amending Section 9.05.030 of the Gardner Municipal Code relating to the discharge of fireworks. A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk, 120 E. Main Street or at www.gardnerkansas.gov. This summary certified by Ryan B. Denk, City Attorney.

ORDINANCE 2630 SUMMARY

On October 21, 2019, the City of Gardner, Kansas, passed Ordinance 2630, and Ordinance condemning land for the location, laying-out, construction, reconstruction, operation, use, maintenance and repair of a roadway improvement project known as the 191st Street Realignment Project located within the City of Gardner, Johnson County, Kansas, and directing the City Attorney to institute eminent domain proceedings as provided by law to acquire the tracts and parcels of land described in this ordinance. A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk, 120 E. Main Street or at www.gardnerkansas.gov. This summary certified by Ryan B. Denk, City Attorney.