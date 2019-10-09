REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Requests for Qualifications for City of Gardner Employee Benefits Insurance Broker and Consulting Services will be accepted by the City of Gardner, Kansas, City Hall, 120 E. Main St., Gardner, Kansas, 66030, until 3:00 P.M. (local time) October 28, 2019, at which time the proposals will be taken under advisement, and the names of respondents will be made available for public record; all other information is confidential until contract negotiations are completed. Any proposal received after the designated closing time will not be considered and will be returned unopened.

All proposals shall be submitted in sealed envelopes to the Gardner Administration Department, Attn: Alan Abramovitz, 120 E. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas, 66030, marked “Proposal for: City of Gardner Employee Benefits Insurance Broker and Consulting Services “.

Copies of plans and specifications can be viewed on the City’s website, www.gardnerkansas.gov, or by contacting the Human Resources Department at 913-856-0943.