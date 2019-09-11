CITY OF GARDNER

Proposals for One (1) Combination High Pressure Jet and Vacuum Machine Truck will be accepted by the City of Gardner, Kansas, at the Utilities Director’s Office, Utilities Department Administration Building, 1150 E. Santa Fe Street, Gardner, Kansas, 66030, until 11:00 A.M. (local time) September 20, 2019, at which time the proposals will be taken under advisement, and the names of respondents will be made available for public record; all other information is confidential until contract negotiations are completed. Any proposal received after the designated closing time will not be considered and will be returned unopened.

All proposals shall be submitted to the Gardner Utilities Department via email at [email protected], or in sealed envelopes to the Utilities Department at 1150 E. Santa Fe Street, Gardner, Kansas, 66030, addressed to the City of Gardner, Kansas, Attention: LM Superintendent, marked “Proposal for: Combination High Pressure Jet and Vacuum Machine Truck”.

Copies of plans and specifications can be seen or purchased for a Non-Refundable fee on-line at www.drexeltech.com in their eDistribution plan room, additional assistance is available at [email protected] Information regarding this project can be found in the “Public Jobs” link on the website. Contractors desiring the Contract Documents for use in preparing bids may also obtain a set of such documents from Drexel Technologies; 10840 West 86th Street, Lenexa, Kansas, 66214, 913-371-4430. Bidding documents will be shipped only if the requesting party assumes responsibility for all related charges. Corporate, certified, or cashier’s checks shall be made payable to Drexel Technologies, Inc.