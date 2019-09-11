ORDINANCE NO. 2622

AN ORDINANCE ANNEXING LAND TO THE CITY OF GARDNER, KANSAS.

WHEREAS, the following described land is located in Johnson County, Kansas;

WHEREAS, a written petition and/or consent for annexation of the following described land, signed by all of the owners thereof, have been filed with the City of Gardner, Kansas pursuant to K.S.A. 12-520(a)(7), as amended; and

WHEREAS, the governing body of the City of Gardner, Kansas, finds it advisable to annex such land.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF GARDNER, KANSAS:

Section 1. That the following described land is hereby annexed and made a part of the City of Gardner, Kansas:

All that part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 14 South, Range 23 East, lying South and East of Interstate Highway 35, described as follows:

BEGINNING at the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 14 South, Range 23 East; thence North 2 degrees 17 minutes 30 seconds West along the West line of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 29 a distance of 1363.78 feet to a point on the Southeasterly right of way line of Interstate Highway 35 as established in Volume 3475, Page 774; thence in a Northeasterly direction along said right of way line and along a curve to the right whose initial tangent bears North 49 degrees 41 minutes 33 seconds East, having a radius of 11,309.16 feet, through a central angle of 0 degrees 10 minutes 52 seconds, an arc distance of 35.76 feet to a point; thence North 56 degrees 31 minutes 20 seconds East along said right of way line a distance of 543.85 feet to a point; thence North 68 degrees 50 minutes 34 seconds East along said right of way line a distance of 440.47 feet to a point; thence North 87 degrees 46 minutes 28 seconds East along said right of way line a distance of 1460.43 feet to a point; thence South 87 degrees 20 minutes 26 seconds East along said right of way line a distance of 327.30 feet to a point; thence North 66 degrees 35 minutes 54 seconds East along said right of way line a distance of 14.46 feet to a point on the East line of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 29; thence South 2 degrees 05 minutes 58 seconds East along the East line of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 29 a distance of 1830.10 feet to the Southeast corner thereof; thence South 88 degrees 39 minutes 43 seconds West along the South line of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 29 a distance of 2704.50 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 4,780,096 Square Feet or 109.7359 Acres, more or less.

Also,

All that part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 14 South, Range 23 East, lying South and East of Interstate Highway 35, described as follows:

BEGINNING at the Southwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 14 South, Range 23 East; thence North 2 degrees 05 minutes 58 seconds West along the West line of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 29 a distance of 1830.10 feet to a point on the Southeasterly right of way line of Interstate Highway 35 as established in Volume 3475, Page 762; thence North 66 degrees 35 minutes 54 seconds East along said right of way line a distance of 296.48 feet to a point; thence North 34 degrees 50 minutes 13 seconds East along said right of way line a distance of 225.00 feet to a point; thence North 11 degrees 50 minutes 40 seconds East along said right of way line a distance of 437.78 feet to a point; thence North 83 degrees 24 minutes 39 seconds East along said right of way line a distance of 188.84 feet to a point; thence North 87 degrees 58 minutes 01 seconds East along said right of way line a distance of 1050.00 feet to a point; thence North 73 degrees 02 minutes 08 seconds East along said right of way line a distance 155.24 feet to a point on the South right of way line of 175th Street as established in Volume 4458, Page 126; thence North 87 degrees 58 minutes 01 seconds East along the South right of way line of 175th Street a distance of 744.69 feet to a point on the West right of way line of Clare Road; thence South 18 degrees 44 minutes 58 seconds East along the West right of way line of Clare road a distance of 135.66 feet to a point; thence South 1 degree 50 minutes 26 seconds East along the West right of way line of Clare Road a distance of 2500.70 feet to a point on the South line of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 29; thence South 88 degrees 39 minutes 43 seconds West along the South line of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 29 a distance of 2677.73 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 6,656,573 Square Feet or 152.9139 Acres, more or less.

Such lands being more specifically described on Exhibit A attached hereto.

Also,

That portion of the adjacent right of way immediately North of such lands which are not owned and maintained by the Kansas Department of Transportation, with the Eastern terminus of such right of way being the Clare Road right of way and extending to the West from such Eastern terminus 294.7 feet, such right of way being identified as 175th Street.

Also,

That portion of the adjacent right of way immediately East of such lands, such right of way being 40 feet in width, such right of way being identified as Clare Road.

Section 2. That this ordinance shall be effective from and after its passage, approval and publication in the official city newspaper.

PASSED AND APPROVED by the Governing Body of the City of Gardner, Kansas this 3rd day of September 2019.

_________________/s/____________________

SEAL Steve Shute, Mayor

ATTEST:

_________________/s/_____________________

Sharon Rose, City Clerk

APPROVED AS TO FORM:

________________/s/______________________

Ryan B. Denk, City Attorney