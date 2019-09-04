CITY OF GARDNER

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for Leasing One (1) 2021 Distribution Articulating Telescopic Aerial Device will be accepted by the City of Gardner, Kansas, at the Utilities Director’s Office, Utilities Department Administration Building, 1150 E. Santa Fe Street, Gardner, Kansas, 66030, until 11:00 A.M. (local time) September 20, 2019, at which time the bids will be taken under advisement, and the names of respondents will be made available for public record; all other information is confidential until contract negotiations are completed. Any bids received after the designated closing time will not be considered and will be returned unopened.

All bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes to the Utilities Department at 1150 E. Santa Fe Street, Gardner, Kansas, 66030, addressed to the City of Gardner, Kansas, Attention: Electric Distribution Manager, marked “Bid for: Leasing One (1) 2021 Articulating Telescopic Aerial Device.

Copies of plans and specifications can be seen or purchased for a Non-Refundable fee on-line at www.drexeltech.com in their eDistribution plan room, additional assistance is available at [email protected] Information regarding this project can be found in the “Public Jobs” link on the website. Contractors desiring the Contract Documents for use in preparing bids may also obtain a set of such documents from Drexel Technologies; 10840 West 86th Street, Lenexa, Kansas, 66214, 913-371-4430. Bidding documents will be shipped only if the requesting party assumes responsibility for all related charges. Corporate, certified, or cashier’s checks shall be made payable to Drexel Technologies, Inc.