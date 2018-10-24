ORDINANCE 2587 SUMMARY

On October 15, 2018 the City of Gardner, Kansas, passed Ordinance 2587, an Ordinance amending the Land Development Code of the City of Gardner, Kansas by amending the sections of Title 17 of the Gardner Municipal Code.

ORDINANCE 2588 SUMMARY

On October 15, 2018 the City of Gardner, Kansas, passed Ordinance 2588, an Ordinance making findings and establishing a redevelopment district within the City of Gardner, Kansas, pursuant to K.S.A. 12-1770 et seq., as amended (Main Street Market Place Redevelopment District.

ORDINANCE 2589 SUMMARY

On October 15, 2018 the City of Gardner, Kansas, passed Ordinance 2589, an Ordinance of the City of Gardner, Kansas amending Section 5.15.030 of the Gardner Municipal Code relating to the permitting of, application for and payment of fees associated with the licensure of a massage establishment.