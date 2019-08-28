INVITATION FOR BIDS

2019 Pavement Management Program-Concrete

The City of Gardner is requesting bids for the Project: 2019 Pavement Management Program-Concrete. This project represents the second phase in year four of City’s 10-year Pavement Management Program and includes, but is not limited to 2,400 s.f. of concrete sidewalks/drives, 10 ADA ramps, 13,000 l.f. of curb and gutter, 1,000 l.f. of 2’ wide concrete street repair and misc. appurtenant items. Sealed bids are due by 10:00 am on September 18, 2019. Bids must be marked “2019 Pavement Management Program-Concrete”. Any Bid received after the designated closing time will be returned to Bidder unopened.

Copies of plans and specifications can be seen or purchased for a Non-Refundable fee on-line at www.drexeltech.com in their eDistribution plan room, additional assistance is available at [email protected] Information regarding this project can be found in the “Public Jobs” link on the website. Contractors desiring the Contract Documents for use in preparing bids may also obtain a set of such documents from Drexel Technologies; 10840 West 86th Street, Lenexa, KS 66214, 913-371-4430.