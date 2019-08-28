INVITATION TO BID

CITY OF GARDNER

The City of Gardner is requesting bids for the SANTA FE STREET IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT. This project includes, but is not limited to asphalt paving, reinforced concrete box structures, storm sewer pipe, waterline, ADA ramps, concrete sidewalks, erosion control, street lighting, and misc. appurtenant items. Sealed bids will be accepted by the City of Gardner, Kansas, at the Public Works Department, Gardner City Hall, 120 E. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas, 66030, until 1:30 P.M. (local time) on September 18, 2019, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the Gardner City Hall. Any bid received after the designated closing time will not be considered and will be returned unopened.

Copies of each set of plans and specifications can be viewed or purchased for a Non-Refundable fee on-line at www.drexeltech.com in their eDistribution plan room and additional assistance is available at [email protected] Information regarding this project can be found in the “Public Jobs” link on the website. Contractors desiring the Contract Documents for use in preparing bids may also obtain a set of such documents from Drexel Technologies; 10840 West 86th Street, Lenexa, KS 66214, 913-371-4430.

