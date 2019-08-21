REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Sealed proposals for City of Gardner Audit Services will be accepted by the City of Gardner, Kansas, City Hall, 120 E. Main St., Gardner, Kansas, 66030, until 12:00 P.M. (local time) September 5, 2019, at which time the proposals will be taken under advisement, and the names of respondents will be made available for public record; all other information is confidential until contract negotiations are completed. Any proposal received after the designated closing time will not be considered and will be returned unopened.

All proposals shall be submitted to the Gardner Finance Department via email at [email protected], or in sealed envelopes to the Finance Department at 120 E. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas, 66030, addressed to the City of Gardner, Kansas, Attention: Finance Director, marked “Proposal for: City of Gardner Audit Services”.

Copies of plans and specifications can be viewed on the City’s website, www.gardnerkansas.gov, or by contacting the Finance Department at 913-856-0978.