ORDINANCE 2618 SUMMARY
On July 1, 2019 the City of Gardner, Kansas, passed Ordinance 2618, an Ordinance amending Chapter 10, Section 107 of the Code of the City of Gardner, Kansas, 1990, providing for dates for the Municipal Court of the City of Gardner, Kansas and establishing an effective date. A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk, 120 E. Main Street or at www.gardnerkansas.gov. This summary certified by Ryan B. Denk, City Attorney.
