ORDINANCE 2617 SUMMARY
On June 3, 2019, the City of Gardner, Kansas, Passed Ordinance 2617, an ordinance designating the city Planning Commission as the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals and adopting revisions to the Land Development Code to provide for such designation. A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk, 120 E. Main Street or at www.gardnerkansas.gov. This summary certified by Ryan B. Denk, City Attorney.
Legal Notice Gardner City
