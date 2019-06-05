The City of Gardner is requesting bids for the Project: 2019 Pavement Management Program. This project represents year four of improvements in the City’s 10-year Pavement Management Program and includes, but is not limited to 181,000 s.y. of chip seal, 181,000 s.y. of fog seal, 700 l.f. of curb and gutter, 5 sidewalk ramps, 2,700 l.f. of 2’ wide concrete street repair, 24,000 l.f. pavement striping, and misc. appurtenant items. Sealed bids are due by 10:00am on June 19, 2019. Bids must be marked “2019 Pavement Management Program”. Any Bid received after the designated closing time will be returned to Bidder unopened.
Copies of plans and specifications can be seen or purchased for a Non-Refundable fee on-line at www.drexeltech.com in their eDistribution plan room, additional assistance is available at [email protected] Information regarding this project can be found in the “Public Jobs” link on the website. Contractors desiring the Contract Documents for use in preparing bids may also obtain a set of such documents from Drexel Technologies; 10840 West 86th Street, Lenexa, KS 66214, 913-371-4430.
INVITATION FOR BIDS
FOR
2019 Pavement Management Program
