NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING. Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Gardner, Kansas will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 120 E. Main Street in consideration of the following items:

Z-18-08: Rezoning for approximately 7.48 acres from A (Agriculture) District to R-4 (Mixed-Density Neighborhood) District on property located at 555 W. Main Street. (Tax IDs CP75500000 0001 and a portion of

CF221426-1017)

Z-19-01(PDP-19-01): Rezoning for approximately 13.10 acres from CP-2 (Planned General Business) and RP-3 (Planned Garden Apartment) Districts to CP-2 (Planned General Business) and RP-3 (Planned Garden Apartment) Districts [due to district boundary and development plan change] and associated preliminary development plan for Waverly Plaza. (Tax IDs F221423-2004 and CF221423-2011)

All persons interested in said matter shall be heard at this time for the public record. For additional information regarding these applications and detailed descriptions, contact the Business & Economic Development Department, 913-856-0913, 120 E. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas.