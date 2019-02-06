REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

CITY OF GARDNER

The City of Gardner is requesting proposals for the purpose of providing engineering design services for the Moonlight Road Safe Routes to Schools project. The project includes sidewalk and trail improvements. Proposals will be accepted by the City of Gardner, Kansas, at the Public Works Department, Gardner City Hall, 120 E. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas, 66030, until 3:00 P.M. (local time) on Wednesday February 20, 2019,

The Request for Proposal may be obtained via the city’s website, www.gardnerkansas.gov, or by contacting Julie Sumner, [email protected], 913.856.0914.

NB-1