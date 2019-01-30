ORDINANCE 2597 SUMMARY

On January 22, 2019 the City of Gardner, Kansas, passed Ordinance 2597, an Ordinance revision Title 13 Utilities, Chapter 13.25 Electric Rates of the Gardner Municipal Code. A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk, 120 E. Main Street or at www.gardnerkansas.gov. This summary certified by Ryan B. Denk, City Attorney.

ORDINANCE 2598 SUMMARY

On January 22, 2019 the City of Gardner, Kansas, passed Ordinance 2598, an Ordinance amending Title 13, Utilities Code of the City of Gardner, Kansas, 2008, increasing various rates and charges and amending or repealing all ordinances or regulations not in conformity herewith. A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk, 120 E. Main Street or at www.gardnerkansas.gov. This summary certified by Ryan B. Denk, City Attorney.

ORDINANCE 2599 SUMMARY

On January 22, 2019 the City of Gardner, Kansas, passed Ordinance 2599, an Ordinance of the City of Gardner, Kansas amending Sections 5.15.070 and 5.15.129 of the Gardner Municipal Code relating to the operation regulations of massage establishments and the restriction of business to premesis for massage establishments. A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk, 120 E. Main Street or at www.gardnerkansas.gov. This summary certified by Ryan B. Denk, City Attorney.