Public Notice

The City of Gardner is accepting applications for three positions on the Utility Advisory Commission. The Utility Advisory Commission for the City of Gardner, Kansas is a citizen body that provides guidance and recommendations for all utilities of the City including water, wastewater and electric, and makes recommendations to the City Council. Preferred candidates for appointment shall be at least 18 years of age or older, a registered voter, and a resident of the City of Gardner. All Members must be customers of a City utility. Individuals wishing to be considered for this volunteer position are encouraged to visit the City’s website at www.gardnerkansas.gov to submit a formal application. Applications are due by Friday, February 1, 2019 at 05:00 PM. Please contact Amy Nasta, City Clerk, at (913) 856-0945 with any questions.

Public Notice

The City of Gardner is accepting applications for two positions on the Airport Advisory Board. The Airport Advisory Board for the City of Gardner, Kansas is a citizen body that advises the City Council on matters pertaining to continued growth and improvement of the airport including: acquisition of property, construction and reconstruction of airport facilities, institution of programs and procedures which will increase usage of such facilities, and review and make recommendations regarding the airport master plan. Preferred candidates for appointment shall be at least 18 years of age, a registered voter, and have a vested and working knowledge of the Gardner Municipal Airport. Individuals wishing to be considered for this volunteer position are encouraged to visit the City’s website at www.gardnerkansas.gov to submit a formal application. Applications are due by Friday, February 1, 2019 at 05:00 PM. Please contact Amy Nasta, City Clerk, at (913) 856-0945 with any questions.