CITY OF GARDNER, KANSAS

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE INDUSTRIAL REVENUE BONDS

The City of Gardner, Kansas (the “City”), hereby provides notice that at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at Gardner City Hall, 120 E. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas, the City will consider adopting a Resolution expressing its intent to issue its industrial revenue bonds in the approximate amount of $19,390,000 (the “Bonds”). The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to pay the cost of acquiring, constructing and equipping an approximately 60,000 square foot grocery store, redevelopment of an existing grocery store into new commercial uses, construction of multiple pad sites, and related improvements (the “Project”) generally located at the northwest corner of E. Main Street and N. Moonlight Road in the City. The Bonds are proposed to be issued under authority of K.S.A. 121740 to 121749d, as amended. Notice is given in accordance with K.S.A. 121744e that the City intends to issue such Bonds and lease the Project to Super Market Developers, Inc., a Missouri corporation (the “Company”). The Company is a retailer as defined in K.S.A. 793602. The Bonds and the interest thereon will not be a debt or general obligation of the City, the State of Kansas or any municipal corporation thereof, and neither the Bonds nor the interest thereon are payable in any manner from tax revenues of any kind or character. The Resolution of intent to issue the Bonds is on file with the City Clerk and available for inspection during normal business hours.

Dated January 4, 2019.

Amy Nasta

Gardner City Clerk

For Publication in the Gardner News on January 9, 2019