CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR VARIANCE TO UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE

Case No.: VA2020-02

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 6:30 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to an application for a variance to the Unified Development Code of the City of Edgerton, Kansas for the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

The CAT Scale Company, applicant representative, for the property located on the northeast corner of Interstate 35 and Homestead Lane requests approval for a variance to the Unified Development Code on the following real property, as noted and described:

On the Go Travel Center First Plat, Lot 1

Dated this 22nd day of July, 2020.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Board of Zoning Appeals

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021

