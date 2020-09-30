SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2048

On September 24, 2020, the City Council of the City of Edgerton, Kansas passed an ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CREATION OF A COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT (ON THE GO TRAVEL PLAZA).

In accordance with a petition submitted by My Store III, Inc., a Missouri corporation (the “Petitioner”), the Ordinance: authorizes the creation of a community improvement district (“CID”) on land generally described as 12.162 acres located in the northeast corner of Interstate 35 and Homestead Lane within the City of Edgerton, Kansas (the “City”); authorizes certain projects therein; and levies a 1% CID sales tax to pay certain costs of such projects, all pursuant to K.S.A. 12-6a26 et seq.

A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.