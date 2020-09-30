Ordinance No. 2047 Summary
On September 24, 2020, the City of Edgerton, Kansas, approved Ordinance No. 2047, adopting a recommendation by the City Planning Commission to approve rezoning application ZA2020-01, comprising approximately 11.2 acres of land at 33364 W 191st Street in Edgerton from Johnson County “RUR” zoning to City of Edgerton “L-P” zoning district. A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall, 404 East Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas, or at www.edgertonks.org. This summary is certified by Lee W. Hendricks, Edgerton City Attorney pursuant to K.S.A. 12-3001, et seq.