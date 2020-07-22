CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR PRELIMINARY PLAT

Case No.: PP2020-02

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold Public Hearings at their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Preliminary Plat of the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

Ms. Shirley Hill, applicant representative, for the property located on all of Lots 1-5, Block 11, in Town of Martin, commonly called Edgerton, in Johnson County, Kansas being more particularly described as:

Beginning at the Northeast corner of aforesaid Lot 1, being the intersection of the West right-of-way line of Fourth Street and the South right-of-way line of Martin Street, as both streets are now established; thence S01°31’38″E along the West right-of-way line of said Fourth Street, being also along the East line of said Lot 1, a distance of 130.00 feet to the Southeast corner of said Lot 1; thence S88°28’22″W along the South line of said Lots 1-5, being also along the North line of a 10 feet wide alley, as now established, a distance of 125.00 feet to the Southwest corner of said Lot 5, being also the Southeast corner of Lot 6, of said Block 11; thence N01°31’38″W along the West line of said Lot 5, being also the East line of said Lot 6, a distance of 130.00 feet to the Northwest corner of said Lot 5, being also a point on the South right-of-way line of said Martin Street; thence N88°28’22″E along the North line of said Lots 1-5, being also the South right-of-way line of said Martin Street, a distance of 125.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 16,250 square feet or 0.373 acres, more or less.

Dated this 22nd day of July, 2020.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021

??

??

??

??