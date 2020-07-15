ORDINANCE NO. 2041 SUMMARY
On July 9, 2020, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2041 which created Project Plan A1 within the Edgerton Homestead Lane Retail TIF District. Project Plan A1 is located on approximately 12 acres of land in the northeast corner of Interstate 35 and Homestead Lance. Anticipated in Project Plan A1 is a truck stop, restaurants and ancillary services and uses. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.
