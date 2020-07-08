RESOLUTION NO. 06-25-20C

A RESOLUTION IN THE CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS, PROVIDING FOR A HEARING TO DISCUSS A POSSIBLE DANGEROUS AND UNFIT STRUCTURE EXISTING 502 EAST 2ND STREET IN THE CITY OF EDGERTON, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS PURSUANT TO CITY OF EDGERTON CITY CODE, CHAPTER IV, ARTICLE 4, SECTION 4-405

WHEREAS, it has been reported to the City Council of the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas by the public officer that there exists, on the premises of 502 East 2nd Street Edgerton, Kansas, a structure which is unfit for human use because of dilapidation, and serves as a general blight upon the neighborhood and surrounding properties. These conditions are found to be dangerous, unsafe and unfit for human habitation.

WHEREAS, the title to the home at 502 East 2nd Street is currently held by R-7 Capital Funding, LLC.

WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 4-405 of the City Code of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, the City Council wishes to fix a time and place for the owner to appear and show cause why the structure should not be condemned and ordered repaired or demolished.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL, CITY OF EDGERTON, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS: That pursuant to Section 4-405, the City will hold a hearing on August 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM at City Hall, for R-7 Capital Funding, LLC, and any other person who would claim an interest in the property above described but who are currently unknown to the City of Edgerton, to appear and show cause why the structure located at 502 East 2nd Street should not be condemned and ordered to be demolished.

PASSED by the City Council on this 25th day of June, 2020.

APPROVED BY the Mayor on this 25th day of June, 2020.

_______/s/_________________

DONALD ROBERTS, MAYOR

ATTEST:

_____/s/_______________________

CHRIS CLINTON, CITY CLERK

APPROVED AS TO FORM:

______/s/_______________________

LEE W. HENDRICKS, CITY ATTORNEY