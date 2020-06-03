ORDINANCE NO. 2037 SUMMARY
On May 29, 2020, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2037 which allowed for the levying of special assessments on parcels of ground for the purpose of paying project costs within Logistics Park Kansas City District No. 1 Community Improvement District. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.
??
??
3