NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to all interested parties, groups, and residents that the City of Edgerton will hold a public hearing on May 28, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the following location:

Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, KS

The purpose of the public hearing is to receive input and funding proposals from the public on the possible use of Community Block Grant (CDBG) funds in resolving local community development and housing needs. CDBG funds may be used to carry out eligible activities including, but not limited to, housing rehabilitation, public improvements, economic development, and public services. All CDBG projects must address one of three national objectives: 1) benefit low and moderate income persons; 2) aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight; and/or 3) meet other community development needs having a particular urgency.

The City is considering an application to the Johnson County CDBG program for Fiscal Year 2021. Those interested in community development and housing needs in the City should attend and make their ideas known. Written comments are also invited.

Dated this 13th of May, 2020.

Chris Clinton

City Clerk

404 E. Nelson Street

Edgerton, Kansas 66021

(913) 893-6231