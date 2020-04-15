ORDINANCE NO. 2036 SUMMARY
On April 9, 2020, the City of Edgerton, Kansas adopted Ordinance No. 2036 authorizing the issuance of Taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds (ELHC VII, LLC Project) Series 2020, in an aggregate maximum principal amount of not to exceed $45,000,000, for the purpose of providing funds to pay the cost of acquiring, constructing and equipping a commercial project, consisting of an approximately 952,000 sq. ft. warehouse and distribution facility to be located at 30901 W. 185th Street, Edgerton, Kansas, for the benefit of ELHC VII, LLC, a Kansas limited liability company. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.
??
??
3