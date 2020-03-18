NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE INDUSTRIAL REVENUE BONDS

Public notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Edgerton, Kansas (the “City”) will consider adopting a resolution expressing its intent to issue its industrial revenue bonds in an approximate amount of $10,000,000 (the “Bonds”). The resolution will be considered at the City Council meeting to be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Edgerton Community Building, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas. The Bonds are proposed to be issued under authority of K.S.A. 12‑1740 et seq., as amended, to provide funds for acquiring, constructing and equipping a truck stop, truck maintenance facility, truck wash and in-store and stand-alone restaurant space, all to be located on approximately 12 acres of land east of Homestead Lane and north of Interstate 35 in Edgerton, Kansas (the “Project”). Notice is given in accordance with K.S.A. 12-1744e that the City intends to issue the Bonds and sublease the Project to My Store III Inc., a Kanas corporation, or its assigns. The Bonds and the interest thereon will not be a debt or general obligation of the City, the State of Kansas, or any municipal corporation thereof, and neither the Bonds nor the interest thereon are payable in any manner from tax revenues of any kind or character. A copy of the proposed resolution of intent of the City indicating the intent of the governing body of the City to issue the Bonds is on file in the office of the City Clerk and available for public inspection during normal business hours.

Dated this 18th day of March, 2020.

Chris Clinton

City Clerk

404 E. Nelson Street

Edgerton, Kansas 66021

(913) 893-6231