ORDINANCE NO. 2033 SUMMARY
On March 12, 2020, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2033 which approved the description and survey of lands necessary for acquisition of right of way and easements needed for construction of the 56 Highway Multi-Use Trail project and associated improvements. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.