NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Public notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Edgerton, Kansas (the “City”), will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas, in regard to a request by The Full Draw for a waiver (as allowed pursuant to Section 3-202 of Article 2 of Chapter III of the Edgerton Municipal Code) from the prohibition against serving alcoholic liquor within 200 feet of a church.
Dated this 4th day of March, 2020.
Chris Clinton
City Clerk
404 E. Nelson Street
Edgerton, Kansas 66021
(913) 893-6231
