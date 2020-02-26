REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FOR THE STORMWATER MASTER PLAN

The City of Edgerton is seeking Qualifications for the Stormwater master plan. The City of Edgerton, Kansas is in the southwest corner of Johnson County. The City has a population of nearly 1700 and approximately 61 lane miles of roadway. The City is also home of the BNSF Intermodal Facility, serving as an inland port for a major thoroughfare of goods. The City is home to the Logistics Park of Kansas City, consisting of 13 million square feet of industrial, manufacturing, and warehousing space. The residential portion of town is primarily asphalt roads with ditch sections for drainage purposes, and the industrial park has curb & gutter with curb inlets, detention basins, etc.

The Request for Qualifications may be examined in the City Clerk’s Office of Edgerton City Hall at 404 East Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. The Request for Qualifications is also available at the city’s website at https://edgertonks.org/bids-and-requests-for-proposal/. A mandatory pre-submittal meeting will be held in at Edgerton City Hall, 404 East Nelson Street on March 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Responses must be submitted to the City of Edgerton prior to 4:00 PM on April 8, 2020. Completed Statements of Qualifications shall be sealed and clearly marked “2020 Stormwater Master Plan.” Any questions shall be directed to Kara Banks, at 913-893-6231 or [email protected]