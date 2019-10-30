ORDINANCE NO. 2028 SUMMARY
On October 24, 2019, the City of Edgerton, Kansas adopted Ordinance No. 2028 authorizing the issuance of Industrial Revenue Bonds (ELHC LI, LLC Project) Series 2019, in an aggregate maximum principal amount of not to exceed $60,000,000, for the purpose of providing funds to pay the cost of acquiring, constructing and equipping a commercial project, consisting of an approximately 765,000 sq. ft. warehouse and distribution facilities, to be located at the northeast corner of Waverly Road and 207th Street in Edgerton, Kansas, for the benefit of ELHC LI, LLC, a Kansas limited liability company. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.