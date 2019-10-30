ORDINANCE NO. 2027 SUMMARY
On October 24, 2019, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2027 which adopted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve an amendment to the City of Edgerton Unified Development Code to include an updated version of Article 10, Section 10.1. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.