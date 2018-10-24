ORDINANCE NO. 1090 SUMMARY
On October 18, 2018, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 1090 which approves the description and survey of lands necessary for acquisition of easements and road right-of-way needed for the construction of the Homestead Lane/207th Street Project and associated improvements. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.