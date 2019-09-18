CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS
NOTICE OF HEARING FOR REVISIONS TO UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE
CASE: UDCA2019-03
Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regard to revisions to the Edgerton Unified Development Code, specifically Article 3 – Agricultural & Residence Zoning Districts, Sections 3.1 (A-G Agricultural District) and 3.2 (R-1 Single Family Residence District) and Article 10 – Site Plans and Design Standards, Section 10.1 (Site Plans).
Dated this 18th day of September, 2019.
John Daley, Chairperson
Edgerton Planning Commission
City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021