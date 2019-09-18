CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR PRELIMINARY PLAT

Case No.: PP2019-04

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Preliminary Plat of the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

Lone Star Development, represented by Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group, requests approval for a Preliminary Plat of the real property located on the northwest corner of Homestead Lane and Interstate 35, as noted and described:

The East One-Third (1/3) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) excluding that part in roads and Highways of Section 9, Township 12, Range 22, in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas.

Dated this 23rd day of September, 2019.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021