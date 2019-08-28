ORDINANCE NO. 2022 SUMMARY
On August 22, 2019, the City of Edgerton, Kansas adopted Ordinance No. 2022 authorizing bond documents and the issuance of Industrial Revenue Bonds (ColdPoint Logistics Real Estate, LLC Third Expansion Project) Series 2019, in an aggregate maximum principal amount of not to exceed $26,000,000, for the purpose of providing funds to pay the cost of acquiring, constructing and equipping a commercial project, consisting of an approximately 147,820 sq. ft. expansion to an existing approximately 473,270 sq. ft. warehouse and cold-storage distribution facility located at 31301 W. 181st Street, Edgerton, Kansas, for the benefit of ColdPoint Logistics Real Estate, LLC, a Kansas limited liability company. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.