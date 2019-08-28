Ordinance No. 2018 Summary

On August 22, 2019, the City of Edgerton, Kansas, adopted Ordinance No. 2018, amending the City Code to adopt the 2019 Standard Traffic Ordinance, while preserving Local Traffic Provisions contained within the City Code that supplement and/or modify certain portions of the Standard Traffic Ordinance.

A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall, 404 East Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas, or at www.edgertonks.org. This summary is certified by Lee W. Hendricks, Edgerton City Attorney pursuant to K.S.A. 12-3001, et seq.