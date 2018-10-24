CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARINGS FOR CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

Case Nos: CU2018-01

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Conditional Use Permit application received for the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

NPD Management (represented by NorthPoint Development LLC), applicant representative, for the property located directly east of 32285 W. 191st Street requests approval of a Conditional Use Permit on the following real property, as noted and described:

A replat of Tract B, LOGISTICS PARK KANSAS CITY PHASE IV, SECOND PLAT, a platted subdivision, together with part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 15 South, Range 22 East, all in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas, being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Northeast Quarter; thence North 88°09’02” East, along the North line of said Northeast Quarter, a distance of 30.00 to the Point of Beginning; thence continuing North 88°09’02” East a distance of 1,286.84 feet to the Northwest corner of the East Half of said Northeast Quarter; thence South 01°20’47” East, along the West line of said East Half, a distance of 1,676.20 feet to the Southeast corner of said Tract B, said point also being on the North line of Tract A, of said LOGISTICS PARK KANSAS CITY PHASE IV, SECOND PLAT; thence South 88°21’32” West, along said North line, a distance of 543.38 feet to a point 768.4 feet east of the West line of said Northeast Quarter; thence North 01°31’08” West, parallel with said West line, a distance of 749.19 feet; thence South 88°09’02” West, parallel with the North line of said Northeast Quarter, a distance of 388.40 feet; thence North 72°27’03” West a distance of 370.32 feet to a point 30.00 feet east of the West line of said Northeast Quarter; thence North 01°31’08” West, parallel with said West line, a distance of 802.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 1,575,974 square feet, or 36.179 acres, more or less.

Dated this 24th day of October 2018.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021

??

??

??

??