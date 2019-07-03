ORDINANCE NO. 2014 SUMMARY
On June 27, 2019, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2014 which adopted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve an amendment to the City of Edgerton Unified Development Code to include updated versions of Article 4, Sections 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 4.4, 4.6 and 4.7, as well as Article 10 and Article 16. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.
