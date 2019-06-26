ORDINANCE NO. 2012 SUMMARY
On June 13, 2019, the City of Edgerton, Kansas adopted Ordinance No. 2012 authorizing the issuance of Home Rule Revenue Bonds (Logistics Park Infrastructure Phase Two Projects) Series 2019A, in an aggregate maximum principal amount of not to exceed $11,000,000, for the purpose of providing funds to pay the cost of acquiring and constructing certain public infrastructure improvements to support Phase Two of the Logistics Park-KC, including various street and sanitary sewer improvements. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.
