ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

RESIDENTIAL SOLID WASTE

COLLECTION AND DISPOSAL SERVICES

Sealed bid proposals for RESIDENTIAL SOLID WASTE COLLECTION AND DISPOSAL SERVICES in the City of Edgerton, Kansas will be received from qualified bidders until 2:30 PM ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2019 at the Edgerton City Hall at 404 East Nelson, Edgerton, KS 66021 at which time they will be publicly opened. Bids received after the designated closing time will be returned unopened.

All proposals shall be made on a printed proposal form included in the BID DOCUMENT FOR RESIDENTIAL SOLID WASTE COLLECTION AND DISPOSAL SERVICES containing the specifications for Work and shall be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to the City of Edgerton and marked “RESIDENTIAL SOLID WASTE COLLECTION AND DISPOSAL.”

The scope of work includes the curbside collection of residential solid waste using volume-based rate structure, unlimited recyclable materials, segregated yard waste, special/bulk items and service to city facilities.

The Bid Document may be examined in the City Clerk’s Office of Edgerton City Hall at 404 East Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. The full advertisement for bid is available at the city’s website at https://edgertonks.org/request-for-proposals-for-solid-waste-disposal-services-for-the-city-of-edgerton/. Copies of the Bid Document including the proposal forms for the purposes of bidding may be obtained from the City Clerk at City Hall. Any questions shall be directed to Scott Peterson, Assistant City Administrator, at 913-893-6231.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive irregularities and/or informalities in proposal and make an award in any manner consistent with the law deemed in the best interest of the City.