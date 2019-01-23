CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS
NOTICE OF HEARING FOR REVISIONS TO UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE
CASE: UDCA 2019-01
Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regard to revisions to the Edgerton Unified Development Code, specifically Article 5 – Industrial Zoning Districts, Sections 5.1 through 5.4.
Dated this 23rd day of January, 2019.
John Daley, Chairperson
Edgerton Planning Commission
City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021