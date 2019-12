IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

CIVIL COURT DEPARTMENT

CONESTOGA TITLE HOLDER, LLC,

Plaintiff, Case No. 19CV06528

Court 11

Chapter 60

JEREMY DANIEL SMITHA, LISA OSWALD,

DAWN R. COLE a/k/a DAWN R. BEACH,

ROBERT TROY BEACH, THE SECRETARY OF

THE KANSAS DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

AND THE KANSAS HIGHWAY PATROL, THE

UNKNOWN HEIRS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS,

DEVISEES, TRUSTEES CREDITORS, SUCCESSORS,

AND ASSIGNS OF SUCH OF THE DEFENDANTS AS

MAY BE DECEASED: THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES

OF THE DEFENDANTS; THE UNKNOWN EXECUTORS,

ADMINISTRATORS, TRUSTEES, CREDITORS,

SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS OF SUCH

DEFENDANTS AS ARE OR WERE PARTNERS OR

IN PARTNERSHIP AND THE UNKNOWN

GUARDIANS AND TRUSTEES OF SUCH OF THE

DEFENDANTS AS ARE MINORS OR IN THE

MILITARY SERVICE OR IN ANY WAY UNDER

LEGAL DISABILITY AND ALL OTHER PERSONS

CLAIMING ANY RIGHT TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN,

OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED

IN THE PETITION ADVERSE TO

PLAINTIFF’S INTEREST THERETO,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SUIT

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO: JEREMY DANIEL SMITHA, LISA OSWALD, DAWN R. COLE a/k/a DAWN R. BEACH, ROBERT TROY BEACH AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a suit has been filed in the District Court of Johnson County, Kansas by Conestoga Title Holder, LLC, praying for judgment for a Decree of Quiet Title in the name of Plaintiff on Personal Property now found at 1080 Cimarron Trail, Gardner, Kansas 66030 in the County of Johnson, State of Kansas, to-wit:

1989 CHIEF manufactured Mobile Home, with VIN# 98A17535

You are hereby required to file your written defenses to said Petition on or before the 3rd day of February, 2020, in said Court at the Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe, Kansas. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon said Petition.

EVANS & MULLINIX, P.A.

Jo Ann Butaud, KS #10818

[email protected]

7225 Renner Road, Suite 200

Shawnee, KS 66217

(913) 962-8700 (913) 962-8702 (fax)

Attorneys for Plaintiff