IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF MIAMI COUNTY, KANSAS

CHILD IN NEED OF CARE PROCEEDINGS UNDER CHAPTER 38 OF K.S.A.

In the Interest of:

SYNTHIA TRAGER, yob 2003 Case No. 2017-JC-000035

NOTICE OF HEARING

On December 11, 2019, at 09:00 AM, at the Miami County Courthouse, Paola, Kansas, a permanency hearing will be conducted. The child, parents, any other person having legal custody of the above named child, the parties, interested parties, the child’s foster parent(s) or permanent custodian, preadoptive parents for the child, or the closest relative of each of the child’s parents whose address is known if no grandparent is living or if no living grandparent’s address is known, the person having custody of the child, and any person having close emotional ties with the child who has so requested and is deemed by the Court to be essential to the deliberations may appear and will be given an opportunity to be heard.

A motion to find the parent(s) of the child named above unfit and to terminate parental rights, appoint a permanent custodian, or enter such orders as are deemed appropriate and just has been filed. A hearing on that motion will be conducted on December 11, 2019, at 09:00 AM, at the Miami County Courthouse, Paola, Kansas. The Court will receive testimony and other relevant information with regard to the safety and well-being of the child named above and may enter orders regarding custody and case planning necessary to achieve permanency for the child named above, including proposals for living arrangements for the child and services to be provided to the child and the child’s family. The following persons shall receive notice, by return receipt delivery, except as set out in K.S.A 38-2267(b)(3): the parents, parties, interested parties, the closest relative of each of the child’s parents whose address is known if no living grandparent’s address is known, the parent’s nearest relative who can be located if a parent of a child cannot be located by the exercise of due diligence, the child’s foster parent(s) or permanent custodian(s), preadoptive parents, and relatives providing care. No person receiving this notice shall be made a party or interested party to this action solely on the basis of this notice.