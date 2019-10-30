(First Published in The Gardner News on Wednesday, October 30, 2019)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of the Estate of Case No. 19PR-943

Division No. 15

WENDELL J. WIGGER, Deceased. Chapter 59 Proceeding

NOTICE OF FILING OF WILL

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO DANNY J. WIGGER, LOLA YVONNA RATLIFF, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on October 21, 2019, an Affidavit was filed in this Court by Sheryl S. Wigger, the Executor named in the Last Will and Testament of Wendell J. Wigger, Deceased, dated June 13, 2001, stating that the Will and the First Codicil thereto dated April 30, 2013, are being filed with the District Court for the purpose of preserving them in the event that formal probate proceedings are later required.

Sheryl S. Wigger, Executor

J. MICHAEL HASKIN, P.A.

By: J. Michael Haskin

Supreme Court No. 09123

100 E. Park, Suite 203

P. O. Box 413

Olathe, KS 66051-0413

(913) 782-0706