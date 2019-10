“Abandoned property of Tiffany Thompson &/ or All unknown occupants of 149 Beech Gardner KS 66030 : All personal items, household items, appliances, furniture and clothing will be sold or disposed of on October 31, 2019. Aspen Place Management”.

“Abandoned property of Bret Bridge &/or James Lowe &/ or Staci Thomas &/or Jessica Smith &/ or All unknown occupants of 160 Aspen Street Gardner KS 66030 : All personal items, household items, appliances, furniture and clothing will be sold or disposed of on October 31, 2019. Aspen Place Management”.

Abandoned property of Austin Pfeiffer &/ or All unknown occupants of 164 Aspen Street Gardner KS 66030 : All personal items, household items, appliances, furniture and clothing will be sold or disposed of on October 31, 2019. Aspen Place Management”.