NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Olathe Housing Authority (OHA) will receive sealed bids for an Elevator Modernization Project, until 2:00 p.m., local time, on October 17, 2019, at 200 West Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas 66061. Bids received after this time will not be accepted. At said time and place, and promptly thereafter, all bids that have been duly received will be publicly opened at 200 West Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas 66061.

The work consists of the following:

Modernize hydraulic passenger elevators No. 1 (South) and 2 (North-Alternate Bid) with new controls, signals and fixtures, interior finishes, door operating equipment, hoistway wiring, hydraulic cylinder, and recondition other equipment as specified.

There will be a Pre-Bid Conference on October 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., local time, at the project site, 300 N Chestnut Street, Olathe, Kansas 66061. It is recommended that all interested parties attend this Pre-Bid Conference to view existing conditions. A Project Manual including drawings may be requested electronically from OHA at 913-302-9718 or [email protected], plan rooms, or from consultant – HTK Architects at 913-663-5373 or [email protected]