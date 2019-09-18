(First Published in The Gardner News on Wednesday, September 18, 2019)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of the Estate of Case No. 19PR-816

Division No. 15

BETTY A. LANG, Deceased. Chapter 59 Proceeding

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on September 12, 2019, a Petition was filed in this Court by Rebecca A. Merwald and Anthony J. Lang, III, as heirs, devisees and legatees, and Co-Executors named in the Last Will and Testament of Betty A. Lang, Deceased, dated February 11, 2003, praying that the Will filed with the Petition be admitted to probate and record, and that they be appointed as Co-Executors, without bond, and that they be granted Letters Testamentary.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before October 16, 2019, at 10:30 o’clock A.M. of said day, in this Court, in the City of Olathe, in Johnson County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the estate of the decedent within four (4) months from the first publication of notice. If a creditor fails to present such demands or claims to the estate within such prescribed time period, they shall be forever barred.

Rebecca A. Merwald and Anthony J. Lang, III Petitioners

J. MICHAEL HASKIN, P.A.

By: J. Michael Haskin

Supreme Court No. 09123

100 E. Park, Suite 203

P. O. Box 413

Olathe, KS 66051-0413

(913) 782-0706

Attorney for Petitioner