IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF KANSAS

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Plaintiff,

v. Civil No. 19-2324-JAR-TJJ

DARREN G. VON DER BRUEGGE, CODY VON DER BRUEGGE, HALEY VON DER BRUEGGE, and The Unknown Heirs, Executors, Administrators, Devisees, Trustees, Legatees, Creditors, and Assignees of such of the deceased borrower, KATHLEEN L. VON DER BRUEGGE; the Unknown Spouses of the Deceased Borrower and other Defendants; the Unknown Stockholders, Officers, Successors, Trustees, Creditors and Assignees of such Defendants as are existing, dissolved or dormant corporations; the Unknown Executors, Administrators, Devisees, Trustees, Creditors, Successors and Assignees of such Defendants as are or were partners or in partnership; and the Unknown Guardians, Conservators and Trustees of such of the Defendants as are minors or are in any way under legal disability; and the Unknown Heirs, Executors, Administrators, Devisees, Legatees, Trustees, Creditors and Assignees of any Person alleged to be deceased and made Defendants as such,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO: Defendants Haley Von Der Bruegge, the Unknown Heirs, Executors, Administrators, Devisees, Trustees, Legatees, Creditors, and Assignees of such of the deceased borrower Kathleen L. Von Der Bruegge; the Unknown Spouses of the deceased borrower and other defendants; the Unknown Stockholders, Officers, Successors, Trustees, Creditors and Assignees of such Defendants as are existing, dissolved or dormant corporations; the Unknown Executors, Administrators, Devisees, Trustees, Creditors, Successors and Assignees of such Defendants as are or were partners or in partnership; and the Unknown Guardians, Conservators and Trustees of such of the Defendants as are minors or are in any way under legal disability; and the Unknown Heirs, Executors, Administrators, Devisees, Legatees, Trustees, Creditors and Assignees of any Person alleged to be deceased and made Defendants as such, by publication, since the addresses of these Defendants are unknown.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas, by the United States of America, on behalf of the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, by and through the United States Attorney for the District of Kansas, praying for judgment in Count I in the amount of $62,103.85 in principal; $13,987.49 in interest, as of October 3, 2018; plus interest accruing thereafter at the daily rate of $12.5044; plus $66,878.50 in subsidy subject to recapture in rem; praying for judgment in rem in Count II in the amount of $4,924.84 in principal; $142.98 in interest as of October 3, 2018; plus interest accruing thereafter at the daily rate of $0.1174; plus the costs of this action; and for foreclosure of real estate mortgages executed on January 3, 1995, and December 27, 2004, covering real property located in Johnson County, Kansas, described as:

Lot 77, Meadows 3RD, a subdivision in the City of Gardner, Johnson County, Kansas,

and you are hereby required to plead to the Complaint on or before October 31, 2019, in the United States District Court at Kansas City, Kansas. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Complaint.

STEPHEN R. MCALLISTER

United States Attorney

District of Kansas

s/ Christopher Allman

CHRISTOPHER ALLMAN

Assistant United States Attorney

KS S. Ct. No. 14225

500 State Avenue, Suite 360

Kansas City, Kansas 66101

PH: 913.551.6730

FX: 913.551.6599

EM: [email protected]

Attorneys for the United States of America

