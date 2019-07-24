CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS
NOTICE OF HEARING FOR REVISIONS TO UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE
CASE: UDCA 2019-02
Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regard to revisions to the Edgerton Unified Development Code, specifically Article 7 – Conditional Uses, Sections 7.1 (Issuance of Conditional Uses) and 7.2 (Specific District Requirements) and Article 4 – Commercial Zoning Districts, Sections 4.3 (C-2 Heavy Service Commercial District), 4.4 (C-3 Highway Service Commercial District), and 4.6 (Awnings and Fencing).
Dated this 24th day of July, 2019.
John Daley, Chairperson
Edgerton Planning Commission
City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021
